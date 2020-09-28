UPDATE: Customs, police attend Cuban vessel in Brac

Monday afternoon update:

Police and customs officers attended Scott’s Dock in Cayman Brac on Monday following reports of a Cuban migrant vessel.

Social media rumours of a death at the dock were unsubstantiated, a Customs and Border Control spokesperson said. Police also confirmed they had received no such report.

Brac resident and shipping advisor Raymond Scott said he saw the boat tied up alongside Scott’s Dock. He described the vessel as small, about 18-feet long, with a plastic or canvas roof.

Original story:

A small vessel from Cuba is being monitored by Customs and Border Control in Cayman Brac.

There were two individuals – described by CBC as ‘migrants’ – aboard the vessel on Monday, but they had not come ashore.

“It is possible that the persons on-board may need to come ashore. Cayman Brac Public Health officials are standing by to assist and ensure that all established COVID-19 isolation protocols will be followed,” CBC said in a press statement.