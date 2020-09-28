Three men have been charged in connection with a June burglary of the Royal Bank of Canada branch on Shedden Road.

A 30-year-old West Bay man was charged with one count of burglary, as were two Bodden Town men, aged 38 and 33, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

All three have been released on bail.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, according to police.

The incident happened on 22 June when RBC staff discovered a burglary happened some time after business hours.

Access was not gained to the vault, however, a quantity of cash was taken from the cash dispensing units at cashiers’ desks, according to the police report.