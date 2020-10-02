UPDATE: Shamrock Road reopens following crash

[Update 12:19pm] Shamrock Road’s eastbound lanes are now reopen following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning.

An RCIPS spokesperson confirms there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The crash involved a truck that appears to have flipped on its side, blocking the east-bound lanes. Traffic was temporarily diverted through to the Grand Harbour parking lot.

[Original story] The eastbound lanes of Shamrock Road have been closed near the Hurley’s roundabout following a traffic accident in the area.

1 of 5

Eastbound traffic is being diverted through the Hurley’s supermarket parking lot, according to Cayman Compass staff members on the scene.

It appears to be a single-vehicle incident where a pickup truck rolled onto its side, spilling debris on the road and median. It’s unclear when the road will be reopened but a tow truck was on scene to move the vehicle.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and Fire Service officers were on scene.

Enquiries sent to the RCIPS media team about the accident were not immediately answered.

The Compass will update this story as more information becomes available.