Breast Cancer Foundation Gala guest speaker is Selita Ebanks

The Breast Cancer Foundation has announced that Selita Ebanks will be the guest speaker at this year’s gala, which will be held on Saturday, 17 Oct. at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

“The Foundation is very excited and proud to say that Selita Ebanks will be here to support us at this year’s Gala dinner,” said Janette Fitzgerald, the foundation’s chief administrator, in a press release on Monday.

“Selita is an active humanitarian working with Shine on Sierra Leone, New Yorkers for Children, Cayman’s Stardom Youth Foundation and now as our guest speaker at this year’s Gala,” she added.

Ebanks, who was born in New York and raised partly in her mother’s native Cayman Islands, was discovered at age 17 and has built a successful modelling and acting career.

She has been featured on the covers of Esquire, Teen Vogue, Maxim, Hampton Style and Ocean Drive magazines, and has also featured in Vogue and Vanity Fair, among other international publications. She has also landed beauty campaigns for Bobby Brown, Clinique and MAC Cosmetics.

“Cancer is something that affects us all,” Ebanks said in the release. “It has no face, size, religion, race or age. Breast cancer is possibly the most serious health issue women face. 1 in 8 will develop some form of invasive breast cancer and until that statistic is no more, I will continue to lend my voice to support awareness to help eradicate and manage incidences of breast cancer for everyone.”

Ebanks was named one of People Magazine’s Most Beautiful People in 2005, and was featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue in 2007 and 2008, and landed a 2009 cover for Sports Illustrated’s calendar.

She was ranked by Forbes as the 13th highest paid model in 2010.

Ebanks has made TV appearances in a number of shows, including ‘Still Standing’ (2006), ‘Hawaii Five-O’ (2011), ‘The Game’ (2012), and ‘The Real Husbands of Hollywood’ (2014). She has also worked with Michael Ealy in ‘About Last Night’ (2014). Additionally, Ebanks has been featured in shorts such as Kanye West’s ‘Runaway’ (2010) and the David Spade spoof ‘Catfish’ (2013), co-hosted MTV ‘Catfish’ (2014) and produced and co-hosted BET’s annual fashion programme ‘Rip The Runway’ (2011 and 2012).

Fitzgerald said that due to COVID-19 protocols, the number of tickets available for this year’s gala had been reduced, but this event was fully covered by the hotel’s exemption.

“The Foundation is confident that this year’s event although different, will be a fun evening for all attendees. The black tie (actually pink tie), event starts at 6 p.m. with a champagne reception followed by a sumptuous three-course meal, wine included,” she said in the release.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 923-1135.