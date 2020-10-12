UPDATE: Brac woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car

A woman who was struck by a sports utility vehicle in Cayman Brac Monday morning remains hospitalised with life-threatening injuries, according to an RCIPS press release.

The woman was attempting to cross the street around 8:15am near the intersection of West End Road and Cemetery Road when the collision occurred.

“Her injuries are believed to be serious and life threatening at this time and she has since been medically evacuated to the Grand Cayman by the RCIPS helicopter for further treatment,” police said.

No other injuries were reported from this incident.

The eastbound lane along West End Road remains closed in the area where the collision took place. Motorists are being asked to proceed with caution or avoid that area if possible while the police carry out their enquiries. Officers from the Traffic Management Unit flew to Cayman Brac to assist with the investigation.