A newly launched government website will provide users with access to all of Cayman’s legislation for free.

“The Cayman Islands Government’s decision to develop a website to provide access to all current and post-1963 historic Cayman Islands legislation to Caymanians and other stakeholders without charge, was based on the recognition of the importance of such access to democratic governance, the rule of law, and the proper administration of justice within the Cayman Islands,” reads a government-issued statement.

The new site will provide users with access to a historic consolidated indices from 2000 onwards; proclamations by the governor from 2004; bills passed by the Legislative Assembly since 2017; all legislation gazettes from 2019 onwards; as well as links to legislation imposed externally by the UK.

“The launch of the dedicated legislation website is a major development in making the laws of the Cayman Islands accessible to our residents and others,” said Attorney General Samuel Bulgin in the statement. “When combined with the availability of the case-law online, it further enhances the jurisdiction’s commitment to the concept of open justice.”

Law Revision Commissioner Camille Stoll-Davey, who has been credited with the development of the site, said the Portfolio of Legal Affairs intends to further enhance the website’s functionality by incorporating a database of repealed/revoked legislation, and historic revisions of Cayman Islands laws.

“All the underlying historic legislation incorporated into post-2020 Revisions has been located and incorporated into the website. However, the underlying historic legislation incorporated into pre-2020 Revisions still needs to be located and uploaded to the website,” Stoll-Davey said.

People who do not have computers or internet service will still be able to access the website by visiting a public library.