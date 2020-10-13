Education standards director to leave at end of year

Peter Carpenter, the director of the Office of Education Standards, will leave the post at the end of this year.

The department has begun a recruitment process to find a replacement.

In a press release announcing his departure, Carpenter said, “At the time of my departure in late December 2020, the Office of Education Standards will have inspected all of the educational institutions across the islands and we will have published over 80 individual school reports as well as a number of strategic reviews regarding government and private schools. I believe that the inspections and the reports have helped support and guide our colleagues in schools; both government and private.”

Chief Officer of the Portfolio of the Civil Service Gloria McField-Nixon applauded the OES’s contributions under Carpenter’s leadership.

“In a relatively short time, the OES established an inspection framework and, if all goes to plan, by the end of this year their goal is to complete the final rounds of inspections which will provide baseline results for all educational institutions. This body of work provides a blueprint for raising educational outcomes across the Cayman Islands. Mr. Carpenter has been a driving force in the OES’s success and he has steadily built a team which will carry on this important work. Also, a recruitment campaign has already kicked off to fill the top post,” she said.

Carpenter said he appreciated the “positive attitude towards inspection that has been demonstrated by so many of the teachers and school leaders across Cayman and the support that has been provided by the Government and the Portfolio of the Civil Service. I believe there has been an improvement in educational standards over the last three years. I have full confidence that this will continue.”

Applications for the position of OES director are open until Sunday, 25 Oct., the release stated.