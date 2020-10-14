2021 public holidays announced

The Office of the Deputy Governor on Tuesday confirmed the list of public holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2021.

Election Day will be a public holiday on Wednesday, 26 May.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day, which fall on a Saturday and Sunday respectively, will be observed as official public holidays in the Cayman Islands on Monday, 27 Dec., and Tuesday, 28 Dec., respectively.

The official public holidays for 2021 are as follows:

New Year’s Day: Friday, 1 Jan.;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 25 Jan.;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 17 Feb.;

Good Friday: Friday, 2 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 5 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 17 May;

Election Day: Wednesday, 26 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 14 June (to be confirmed);

Constitution Day: Monday, 5 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 15 Nov.;

Christmas: Monday, 27 Dec. (observed);

Boxing Day: Tuesday, 28 Dec. (observed).