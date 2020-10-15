Celebrate seniors on dress down day

Orange is the colour of Meals on Wheels

This year, more than ever, Meals on Wheels is asking all companies, schools, civic organisations and individuals to join in the effort to show Cayman’s elderly that seniors rock; that they are valued and cared for.

MOW is asking the public to join the fight to end senior hunger in Cayman by participating in the island-wide Seniors Rock Dress Down Day on Friday.

Participants should sport something orange throughout the day to show their support for the cause, while raising donations at the same time.

Every weekday, over 120 MOW volunteers deliver nutritious meals and hearty soups – with a warm smile – to over 300 seniors, homebound and disabled persons. This service helps inspire and encourage wellbeing, while preventing isolation and loneliness which can lead to depression, among other illnesses.

There are currently five community kitchens which provide meals to seniors in North Side, East End, Bodden Town, George Town and West Bay. MOW continues to receive referrals for persons in the various districts who are needing assistance.

To continue its mission to ensure that no senior goes hungry, MOW raises funds to cover the costs of meals, which are provided at no cost.

“This Dress Down Day aims to raise enough funds to feed seniors for an entire month,” said Jennifer West, MOW general manager. “For just $5, anyone can pledge to feed a senior for a day.

“MOW serves over 12,000 meals and soups per month, thanks to the support of our volunteers, as well as public and private funding.”

Spread the orange this Friday to show the love. Individuals, schools, companies and organisations alike can take part by holding a Seniors Rock Dress Down Day at their place of business and coordinate a donation to the charity. Alternatively, they can purchase MOW ribbons ($3), a wristband ($2), or a ‘Seniors Rock’ T-shirt ($15).

To place an order, register a Seniors Rock day, or for more information, contact MOW at 769-1947 or email [email protected].