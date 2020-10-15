3 weather systems in region

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Meteorologists are keeping an eye on three weather systems currently in the Caribbean area.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, is tracking what it describes as a weak area of low pressure near the Lesser Antilles, which became less-well-defined since Wednesday. Strong upper-level winds are expected to continue to inhibit development while the system moves west-northwestward over the next couple of days, the NHC said.

It noted that although development of this system is no longer anticipated, it could produce

locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the next few days.

Meanwhile, a broad non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form over the weekend several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda, the NHC reported.

“Some slow development will be possible thereafter into early next week while the system moves southwestward and then westward, passing about midway between Bermuda and the northern Lesser Antilles,” the NHC said. It is estimating a chance of formation through the next five days as 20%.

The third system is a broad area of low pressure, which the NHC said could form by early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. “Some gradual development of the

system will be possible thereafter while it moves slowly west-northwestward,” the NHC noted.

There is a 20% chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.