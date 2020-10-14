Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported four new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday evening, stating that all four are travellers who are currently in isolation.

“Of these and other travellers, high viral counts are now being seen, which have not been evident on island for many months,” Lee said in a statement.

The latest results come from a batch of 463 COVID-19 tests carried out since Tuesday.

Lee said the travellers tested positive “as part of routine screening”, adding that they will remain in isolation until they test negative.

He said one of the four had mild symptoms of a respiratory infection.

He added that another traveller in isolation, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, has now also developed mild symptoms.

A patient who had been admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital remained on a ventilator Wednesday evening.

With the four new cases, this brings to 13 the number of active coronavirus patients in the Cayman Islands. A Year 2 student of Red Bay Primary School, who tested positive on Friday, is among those active cases.

The student’s family, classmates, and parents of the classmates are all currently in isolation and will remain so until 17 Oct. when they will be tested. If they show negative results, they will be released from isolation.

As of Wednesday, 212 people had recovered from the virus, and 42,800 tests had been carried out in Cayman.

Worldwide, the number of people who have contracted the virus stands at more than 38.5 million.