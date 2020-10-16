Water interruptions, traffic diversions in George Town this weekend

The Water Authority – Cayman will be carrying out infrastructure work in George Town this weekend, which will necessitate road diversions and the interruption of water supplies.

The work will be carried out on Sunday, from midnight to midday, the company said.

Customers on the following roads may experience service interruptions between 1:30am and 8am, the Water Authority stated in a press release:

Vibert Bodden Drive

Vibert Bodden Drive Compass Drive

Portions of Shedden Road (between the roundabout near Kirk Motors up to Sound Way)

Portions of North Sound Road (between Alissta Towers and Shedden Rd junction)

Thomas Russell Avenue

Huldah Avenue

The Water Authority said that during this time, there will be road diversions to manage the traffic flow. Traffic signs will be posted in the area, and all motorists are asked to drive with caution to ensure their own safety, as well as that of Water Authority staff.