Culture at the Cinema: ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’

If you are a fan of theatre, and have been missing the ability to travel to London and New York to watch live productions, the Culture at the Cinema series is a great alternative.

Every month, Camana Bay Cinema presents a screening of a stage play, recorded live at its original location. You feel as though you are right there in the theatre with the audience, seeing it all unfold from the best seat in the house.

From Shakespeare’s works to Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II, the best of the National Theatre in the UK is brought to Cayman through the wonders of technology.

This Saturday, fans will be treated to James McAvoy (‘X-Men’, ‘Atonement’) in a inventive new adaptation of ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ from the West End in London.

Synopsis

Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all – if only he could win the heart of his true love, Roxane. There’s just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of Cyrano – or can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight?

Edmond Rostand’s masterwork is adapted by Martin Crimp, with direction by Jamie Lloyd (‘Betrayal’). This classic play will be brought to life with linguistic ingenuity to celebrate Cyrano’s powerful and resonant resistance against overwhelming odds.

Reviews

“James McAvoy gives a stunningly powerful performance.” – Evening Standard

“I defy anyone not to fall in love with it.” – Telegraph

“McAvoy is spellbinding.” – Metro

“Mesmerising. Glittering. An unforgettable evening.” – Times

Tickets

Tickets are $40 and include a glass of bubbly. Licensed bar on premises. No one under 18 will be admitted. Doors open at 7pm and screening starts promptly at 8pm. For more information and the upcoming schedule, visit www.bigscreen.ky.