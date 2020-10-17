Police seek help to find missing man

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Maroe Shaw, who has not been seen in more than two weeks.

The 25-year-old George Town resident was reported missing on Friday 16 Oct., by family members, who said at that time Shaw did not attend work.

“Mr Shaw was last seen wearing a black top and a grey and camo pants,” reads an RCIPS statement. “He was also wearing a green tam on his head and sneakers on his feet.”

Shaw is 5-feet, 6 inches tall, of slim built, with brown eyes and a dark brown complexion.

Police say since his disappearance, several efforts have been made to locate him, all of which have ended unsuccessfully.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS through their confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via their website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).