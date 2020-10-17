For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida is monitoring a sub-tropical depression that is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday 19 Oct.

As of 1pm Saturday 17 Oct., the weather system was located 500 miles south-southeast of Bermuda.

“Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organisation in association with [this] non-tropical low-pressure system,” reads a weather bulletin from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Gradual development is very likely to form during the next day or two while the low meaders well to the south-east of Bermuda.”

Forecasters say the system has an 80% chance of development.

With a month-and-a-half to go, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues to be an extremely active one. Since the start of the season, forecasters have recorded 25 named storms, nine hurricanes, three of which were major – making it the second most active season in recorded history.

The Cayman Islands and the wider eastern Caribbean are not expected to be impacted by the current system.

A potential system which could have posed a threat to Cayman has since dissipated.

On Friday, meteorologists tracking the system said it was a weak area of low pressure near the Lesser Antilles, which became less-well-defined since Wednesday. Strong upper-level winds are expected to continue to inhibit development while the system moves west-northwestward over the next couple of days, the NHC said.