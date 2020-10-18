Red Bay Primary School contract tracing returns negative results

Contact tracing from the recent Red Bay Primary School COVID-19 scare returned all negative contact tracing results.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday 18 Oct., Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said 773 COVID-19 test results returned two positive for coronavirus. Lee said both positive results were asymptomatic travellers who were at the end of quarantine.

The latest batch of results put Cayman’s COVID-19 stats at 44,279 people tested, of which 235 positive tests have been returned. So far 212 people have fully recovered and the total number of deaths remains at 1 person.

The 773 results included students and parents from Red Bay Primary School who had also successfully reached the end of their quarantine period.

The students and parents were isolated and tested after a grade two student tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks ago.

In a reply to Dr. Lee’s tweet, the Cayman Islands Government’s Twitter account also announced that the total results announced on tomorrow, Monday 19 Oct.