Breast Cancer Gala raises funds and awareness

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, was ‘in the pink’ on Saturday night, when the ballroom was lit up in rosy hues for the annual Breast Cancer Gala.

Despite earlier concerns of having to cancel, due to COVID-19 restrictions, government’s updated allowance of gatherings up to 500 people (announced 2 Oct.) enabled organisers to move ahead with the event.

Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator of the Breast Cancer Foundation, expressed relief about being able to hold the gala in order to raise much-needed funds. Like many other charities on the island, the foundation requires financial support to continue doing its work, and this year has been particularly hard on nonprofits.

The evening began with a cocktail reception, featuring Isadora Ferrao on piano. A three-course dinner followed, with guest speaker Andy Croft giving a heartfelt speech about his wife Tori’s battle with breast cancer and his family’s gratitude to the foundation.

Successful international model, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Selita Ebanks, was the celebrity guest speaker of the evening. She spoke of her cousin’s diagnosis, strength through the treatments, and eventual triumph against cancer.

The live auction prompted enthusiastic bidding for items that ranged from luxury staycations and experiences to original artwork and professional photo sessions. There was also a raffle and silent auction.

The evening ended with Bona Fide band taking to the stage, keeping guests dancing until midnight.

Look to the Cayman Compass for more photos and the final amount of money raised, later this week.