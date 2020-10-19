Lauren Hew took top honours 10 Oct. at the 36th annual Foster’s Sea Swim.

Full results

2020 Foster’s 800m Sea Swim

Hew, who swims collegiately at Florida State University, placed first overall in the 800-metre race, in 12-minutes, 38 seconds.

Stingray Swim Club’s Jake Bailey (12:38) and Seven Mile Swimmers’ Harper Barrowman (12:40) rounded out the top-three finishers.

“On behalf of all our athletes I want to thank Foster’s for their continued support of Cayman swimming,” Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association president Michael Lockwood said.

“Together we have seen the sport of swimming grow, year-over-year, and while 2020 has been challenging in so many ways, being able to come to the beach, to swim, compete and have fun with our family and friends was a great way to spend the afternoon.”