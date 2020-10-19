2 test positive out of nearly 1,000 results

Two travellers tested positive for COVID-19 out of 980 tests carried out over the weekend, according to Government Information Services.

Both people are asymptomatic, according to a tweet from Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, and remain in isolation.

The large number of test results includes the final screening of those related to the Red Bay Primary School incident, where a student returned a “weak positive” result.

Lee also tweeted that contact tracing returned all negative results.

The Health Services Authority, in the GIS press release issued Monday, apologised for delays in delivering reports to those awaiting their test results.

“Unfortunately, some of the email addresses provided to return the results were incorrect and this caused a delay in the reports being delivered as planned,” said the HSA in the release.

“All people who were affected have now been called,” the authority added, apologising for the “worry and inconvenience” the delay may have caused.

There have been 235 positive COVID-19 results returned this year in the Cayman Islands. Of those, 212 people have fully recovered and one person died.