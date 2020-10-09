Dr. Lee: Red Bay COVID-19 case requires further investigation

A Red Bay Primary School student who tested positive for COVID-19 produced “weakly positive” results and a confirmatory test for the child has come out negative, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee on Friday afternoon.

The child’s case will require further investigation, the chief medical officer said, adding that government is taking a cautious approach towards the case.

Public Health officials were dispatched to the school Friday and had completed 200 swab tests, including Year 2 classmates of the student, parents, teachers and other staff.

Testing is also being conducted at the Needs Assessment Unit where one of the child’s relatives works. Thirty workers were expected to be tested there.

So far, however, Dr. Lee said the child’s parents and sibling had all tested negative for COVID-19.

The child’s sibling, like the child, is showing symptoms of a respiratory illness, Dr. Lee added.

A total of six positive COVID-19 results were announced among Friday’s 255 tests. The other cases were detected in recently arrived travellers, who are in isolation.

So far, 220 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed to date in the Cayman Islands and 211 have recovered.

In the student’s case, Dr. Samuel Williams Rodriguez of the Health Services Authority said the child had initially been taken to see a doctor due to flu-like symptoms. A COVID-19 test was recommended at that time, resulting in the positive detection.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms should contact their healthcare provider to determine if there is a need for COVID testing, Dr. Williams Rodriguez said.

A drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic is expected to take place Saturday through the Health Services Authority. Further details were pending.

Dr. Lee added that while a false positive was possible, he did not believe that was the case with the Red Bay student.

“What makes me think this is not an error is we are looking at two different gene points and they both came back positive,” Dr. Lee said.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said government would be guided by science in determining next steps for the school.

“Having done 200-250 tests and there are no positives, I think all of us will take considerable reassurance from that,” McLaughlin said.

A press conference may be held Saturday to announce those test results.

The premier added that a deep cleaning planned at the NAU office next week is not related to the case at Red Bay. He discouraged speculation and rumours.

“The landlord had previously scheduled a deep cleaning of the premises to start next week,” he said.

Regarding TravelCayman, the premier said October’s inbound flights are at capacity and no new applications for October will be accepted.

He advised those planning to travel in November or later to hold off on their TravelCayman applications to allow time to prioritise October’s travellers.

The premier rejected criticism of the soft opening, saying that Cayman is up to the task to react quickly to any new cases.

“We do have a steady flow of people coming to Cayman and leaving Cayman but we don’t have general tourism,” he said.

“I’m not sure we could be more careful than we currently are.”