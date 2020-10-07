For the past three months, people wanting to travel in or out of the Cayman Islands have been dealing with the government’s ‘TravelTime’ agency. That is now being replaced by a new system called ‘TravelCayman’, which will be run by Cayman Airways, officials said Wednesday.

Cayman Airways has taken over the operational responsibility of TravelCayman, according to Eric Bush, chief officer of the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs, which ran TravelTime up until 1 Oct., when Cayman’s phased reopening of its borders began.

From 1 July, the ministry had operated TravelTime as a means to manage travel in tandem with the availability of local isolation facilities.

Bush told the Cayman Compass that the airline had taken over all the functions under ‘TravelTime’, including consulting with relevant government entities, such as Customs and Border Control and the Health Services Authority.

According to the ministry, TravelTime, which had been approved by Cabinet earlier this year as an interim measure to deal with incoming travel, had played a key role in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Cayman.

Bush said in a statement issued by the ministry Wednesday, “On behalf of the Ministry, I commend the TravelTime team for its high level of public engagement, its diligent work processing thousands of travel requests, seven days a week, and for the crucial role that it has played in keeping the Cayman Islands safe during the unfolding of the global Covid-19 pandemic.”

With TravelTime being retired, TravelCayman will now manage all inbound travel, including the deployment of the new ‘quarantine at residence’ option, which enables people arriving on island to isolate for a mandatory 15 days at an approved residence, the ministry said.

Now that it is no longer operating TravelTime, the ministry is resuming its normal business, which Bush described as “bringing Cayman to the world, and the world to Cayman”.

“That work, with a focus on international trade and investments into the Cayman Islands, is now more important than ever before as we begin a journey to rebuild our economy after the negative impact of the pandemic,” he said in the statement.

TravelCayman can be contacted at [email protected] and at (345) 649-6913.