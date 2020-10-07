Poll: Are you prepared for an emergency?

2020 has been anything but routine.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Grand Cayman at the end of January. March saw the George Town landfill fire rage for several days. In the following weeks, the islands were locked down in a bid to fend off the spread of COVID-19.

If ever there was a year to be prepared, this is it.

With Cayman escaping relatively unscathed from Hurricane Delta, the events of 2020 serve to remind us how suddenly a disaster can strike.

Are you adequately prepared for an emergency? Yes - I have essential supplies and a plan Somewhat - I have some supplies, but could be better prepared No - I don't have adequate supplies

