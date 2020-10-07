Chamber offers digital-marketing courses

The Chamber of Commerce is offering two new digital marketing courses – Digital Marketing Foundations and Introduction to Digital Marketing.

The courses provide practical tools and hands-on experience to employees and business owners for managing their organisation’s digital marketing and improving their connection to their customers, the Chamber said in a press release.

Participants will learn how to develop and manage simple websites, and create and manage their content calendars and social-media strategies. They will also learn about tools for identifying and deepening their understanding of their customers.

Wil Pineau, Chamber CEO, said, “We are embarking on a deliberate strategy to introduce a menu of new courses that we believe are practical and relevant to the current business climate.

“Our aim is to provide training that will help businesses improve their bottom line, and we believe increased awareness and competence in digital marketing is essential to the current business environment.”

Foundations of Digital Marketing is a 12-hour course that will offer participants in-depth knowledge and skills, while Introduction to Digital Marketing will provide a basic introduction to the concepts and techniques, according to the press release.

The instructor for both courses, Monique Malcolm, is the founder of Bloom Training and Development, one of the Chamber’s newest members.

Malcolm has more than 15 years’ experience in senior commercial and strategy roles in multinationals across Latin America and the Caribbean. She has lectured at university level, including courses in digital marketing, international business and marketing and talent management. She is a certified coach with a master’s degree in psychology with advanced graduate work in adult learning.

Introduction to Digital Marketing is set for 9 Oct. from 9am to 1pm and costs $175 for members and $225 for non-members.

Parts 1,2 and 3 of Digital Marketing Foundations will be held on 23 Oct., 26 Oct. and 6 Nov., respectively, from 9am to 1pm on each of the days. The course fee is $450 for members and $525 for non-members.

For more information and to register for these, or any of the Chamber Training Centre courses, visit www.caymanchamber.ky/event.