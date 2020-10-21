Former HSA security staffers cleared of fraud charges

A jury on Tuesday found two former Health Services Authority employees not guilty of fraud charges relating to overtime pay.

Dominic Fernando Dacres, 42, and Nick Romano Smith, 58, had been jointly charged for allegedly submitting fraudulent overtime forms between 1 Jan. and 31 Dec 2017.

Smith who worked in a supervisory capacity, was alleged to have knowingly signed off on false overtime claim forms from Dacres, and then passed them on to the HSA’s accounts department for payment.

Smith was charged with two counts of false accounting and a single count of breach of trust, while Dacres was charged with one count of obtaining a money transfer by deception.

Both men denied the charges, and after a month-long trial, the six-person jury returned unanimous not guilty verdicts on all four charges, and Dacres and Smith were released of all bail conditions.