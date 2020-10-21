FOOTBALL: Ebanks’ hat trick keeps Scholars rolling

Scholars forward Jonah Ebanks netted a hat trick over the weekend to extend his goal-scoring lead and keep his team perfect in Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League play.

Ebanks leads the league with 11 goals scored. The next-highest scoring players are Latinos’ Raul Rodriguez and Academy’s Romario Dixon, each of whom have three goals.

Ebanks’ efforts led Scholars to a 5-1 week-four win over East End. He found the back of the net in the ninth minute, the 15th minute on a penalty kick and the 29th minute before teammates Kimani Finn and Terrence Thomas extended the club’s lead.

Scholars improved to a perfect 4-0-0 with the victory.

Latinos also improved to 4-0-0 thanks to a second-minute score from Esgar Matute that helped the team edge Sunset, 1-0.

Despite both teams being undefeated, Scholars stands in first place based on goal differential.

Defending Premier League champion Bodden Town remains in third place after a scoreless draw with Future.

Academy, meanwhile, leapfrogged Elite in the standings and is now in fourth place after beating that team 2-0.





Women’s Premier League

Sunset’s women’s team voluntarily forfeited its week-four game to Elite but still leads the CIFA Women’s Premier League standings.

Sunset and Elite are the top two teams but Sunset holds the advantage on goal differential.

Roma got its first win of the season – a 4-1 victory over Latinos – thanks to Liana Williams’ brace and scores from Deondra Kelly and Briana Williams.

First Division

Scholars B remains the only perfect team in the CIFA Men’s First Division. The team beat Bodden Town B 2-1 in week four, with Rudolph Bailey equalising in the 65th minute and netting the winner in the 74th minute.