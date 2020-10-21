Schools invited to plant trees as part of regional project

The first trees to be planted in the Cayman Islands as part of the Caribbean Tree Planting Project were placed in the ground at Cayman International School last week.

The Caribbean Tree Planting Project aims to plant 1 million trees throughout the Caribbean to mitigate the impacts of and create awareness about climate change as part of the United Nations’ effort to plant 1 trillion trees.

The Cayman Islands campaign, managed by local youth, is focussed on planting native trees, food-producing trees, and mangroves, according to a press release announcing last week’s planting.

The tree-planting celebration was held at CIS last week just before midterm break.

On Wednesday morning, 14 Oct., members of The Tree Planting Project KY and Protect Our Future students worked with Grade 2 CIS students to plant several trees donated by Dart’s 2020 Tree Give Initiative.

Led by teacher Amanda Brown and Protect Our Future students Matt Gilmour, Yasmin Elise and Marleigh Smith, the younger children gathered around the trees to discuss their importance. One student yelled out, “Trees give us oxygen.” Another student said, “They give some animals a place to live.”

They then planted the trees, each taking turns putting fresh soil down and watering each tree.

The release stated that Elise, 17, thought it was “so sweet to see how excited seven and eight year olds were about planting trees. They asked so many questions and everyone wanted to be involved. They even named each tree.”

The statement noted that the project’s broader goal “was to help each school ‘press reset’ after lockdown, and plant a tree to commemorate our island’s tenacity in overcoming the struggle of these difficult months”.

The project has secured up to 10 trees per school, with the hope that by the end of the year most schools on island will have planted trees.

Organisers said Triple C and Cayman Prep schools have already committed to the project.

Any other schools that are interested can email the [email protected] or visit the project on Facebook and Instagram @treeplantingprojectky. To sign up for a school tree-planting event, click here.

Individuals can also get involved, as the project has partnered with Trees That Feed and Caribbean Blooms to offer vouchers for fruit trees that can be planted in people’s own yards. To register for a fruit tree voucher, click here.