Extradition proceedings have begun in the Summary Court against Dario Soldic, who is due to serve a five-year prison sentence in Croatia for embezzling 130,000 euros ($140,000).

Soldic, 58, was charged with falsifying official and company documents between 1 Jan. 2012 and 31 Dec. 2015. However, before he could be tried for the crimes, he left Croatia, and came to Cayman in 2016 where he has resided while being employed on a work permit.

On 11 March this year, he was tried in his absence, convicted and sentenced by the Municipal Court of Osijek, Croatia. Following his conviction, an Interpol notice was issued.

According to court documents, Cayman authorities received the notice, and informed Croatia that Soldic was living here. He was arrested in Cayman on 19 Aug. and released on bail.

Court documents indicate that, while on bail, Sodlic purchased a one-way ticket to London, and then told officers that if they dropped the proceedings, when he arrived in the UK he would purchase a forwarding ticket to Croatia and turn himself in. The extradition proceedings have not been dropped.

Soldic’s bail conditions required him to surrender his travel documents and to not apply for any others. He is to reside at a specific address agreed upon by the court, and to attend the police station twice per week.