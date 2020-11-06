5 positive COVID cases among travellers

Five people have tested positive for COVID-19 among the latest batch of samples, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Friday.

All are travellers who have arrived in Cayman in the past fortnight. None of the five are symptomatic, Lee said.

The results were among 261 tests carried out since Thursday.

This brings to 250 the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the Cayman Islands.

Of those, 236 have recovered. Thirteen cases are considered to be active, but 12 are asymptomatic. The one person who has symptoms remains hospitalised, officials said.

The five people who tested positive in the latest batch have been in quarantine since arriving on island. They will remain in isolation until they return a negative test.

As of Friday evening, the total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 721.