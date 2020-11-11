Aviation firm submits plans for Brac ‘base’

An ‘aviation and intelligence’ firm is seeking planning permission for an airfield in Cayman Brac.

Daggaro Cayman has submitted an application to develop new facilities adjacent to the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport on the Brac.

The company, headquartered in Switzerland, states on its website that it has an ‘operations base’ in the Cayman Islands.

It describes itself as being “at the forefront of advanced technology in delivering aviation and intelligence services”.

A spokesman for the company said in response to an email from the Compass that it did not wish to comment until the planning application had been reviewed and processed.

The plans, which can be reviewed at the Government Administration Building in Grand Cayman, include a 15,000-square-foot helicopter hangar, a 25,000-square-foot aircraft parking area, an office building, concrete apron and taxiway.

The company appears to have been readying for launch in Cayman for at least six months.

It has established a Facebook page and, in June, used that forum to announce the appointment of Taco Gilbert as senior vice president of global operations.

“He will be working alongside governments, regulators, policy-makers, and industry partners as we launch our services in the Caribbean and globally,” the Facebook post said.

Further posts have publicised employment adverts for a chief pilot, trained in Black Hawk helicopters, and for a director of operations.

The principal aim of the business, based on material on its website, appears to be to establish an aviation training-and-testing centre in the Cayman Islands.

The site indicates that Daggaro is involved with drone technology as well as disaster management, medical evacuation, training and law enforcement support for maritime patrol, and search and rescue.

“Daggaro is an aviation and aerospace services company, pioneering emerging technologies through the exploitation and development of manned and unmanned aircraft,” it said.

On its site, Daggaro says its three principal areas are rotary and fixed-wing operation, contract intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, and training for operators in multiple domain environments.