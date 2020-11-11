Man charged with 8 offences following spate of incidents

A 23-year-old George Town man was charged with eight offences stemming from several incidents that happened over the past three weeks, according to an RCIPS press release.

The alleged offences occurred between 24 Oct. and 4 Nov., and include an instance where police say the man unlawfully entered a West Bay residence and threatened the property owner. Police also say the charged man brandished a machete, assaulted another man and made threats relating to another matter for which he was charged and bailed.

The suspect has been charged with criminal trespass, three counts of causing fear or provocation of violence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a restricted weapon, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He appeared in court 10 Nov. and was remanded in custody.