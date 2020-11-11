Annual bulk waste collections begin next week

The Department of Environmental Health will begin its annual bulk waste removal on Monday, 16 Nov. The collections will conclude on 21 Dec.

The DEH is asking residents to place their bulk waste on the side of the road, where it does not obstruct the roadway and where it is easily accessible to collection crews.

Bulk items that are put out after the scheduled dates will not be collected.

Metals and vegetative waste must be separated from other bulk waste items, the DEH stated in a press release. Metal waste includes items such as old appliances, metal furniture and metal roofing while vegetative waste includes plant trimmings and tree branches.

Bulk waste refers to large items such as old furniture, household appliances and vegetative waste that are not collected as part of the DEH’s weekly residential pick-up services. Construction and demolition debris are not considered bulk waste and will not be collected during bulk waste removal, the DEH said.

The timetable for collections is as follows:

Grand Cayman:

East End/North Side: 16-21 Nov.

Bodden Town: 23 Nov.- 5 Dec.

George Town: 7-12 Dec.

West Bay: 14-19 Dec.

Cayman Brac and Little Cayman:

Cayman Brac East: 9-10 Dec.

Cayman Brac West: 16-17 Dec.

Cayman Brac South: 18 Dec.

Little Cayman: 22 Dec.

For more information about DEH bulk waste removal, visit www.deh.gov.ky. Queries can also be directed to DEH Solid Waste Unit (Grand Cayman) by phone on 949-8793, or 948-2321 for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.