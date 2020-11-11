Natural Marine World Tidbits

The Bermuda chub, Kyphosus sectatrix, can be found in waters from Cape Cod to Brazil.

These foot-long fish are often seen swimming in large schools on Cayman’s reefs. Although primarily herbivorous, they will eat just about anything, and when it comes to fish-feeding, they have displayed a penchant for brightly-coloured fingernails, evoking cries of “Piranha!”

The secret to their great success is that they are, for the most part, inedible, having mushy and distasteful flesh.

Tom Byrnes is the owner/operator of Cayman Marine Lab. He acquired his Coast Guard Captain’s Licence when he was a teenager and worked as a commercial fisherman in his youth. He got his first diving certificate in 1974 with the YMCA. He has worked in the local dive industry for more than 35 years and has a PhD in marine biology.