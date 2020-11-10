Police release name of fatal-collision victim

Police on Tuesday confirmed the identity of the pedestrian who was killed in a fatal collision with a motorbike over the weekend as 53-year-old Chuck Elvis Ebanks, of West Bay.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old man, also of West Bay, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, taking a conveyance without authority, driving without being qualified, and other traffic offences, police said.

He has been granted bail as investigations continue.

The collision happened around 7:20pm on Saturday, 7 Nov. on Powell Smith Drive in West Bay, as clean-up operations from Tropical Storm Eta were under way.

Emergency services attended the scene. Ebanks was subsequently pronounced dead, police said. The motorcycle rider sustained injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment.