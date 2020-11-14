2020 Lola SUP Cup

More than a hundred people attended this year’s edition of the Lola SUP Cup, held on Saturday at Seven Mile Public Beach.
Attendees were offered standup paddle classes and the option to register for group races for adults and youth.
Animal House will be set up with an adoption tent and has offered to donate one year of food to one lucky dog if they have a successful adoption application as a result of this event.
