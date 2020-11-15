Compass points to annual Christmas Craft Market

Compass Media is hosting its 2nd Annual Christmas Craft Market on 5 Dec. from 11am-3pm, with the addition of a pop-up element this year, featuring boutique-sized vendors.

Held in the Compass Centre parking lot (corner of Shedden Road and North Sound Road), the market creates an opportunity for the community to ‘shop local’ while mingling with friends and family in the spirit of the season. Browse the booths and choose the perfect gift for a loved one.

There will be refreshments on sale, bargains to snap up, and – of course – a visit from Jolly Old Saint Nick!

Sponsored by Coca-Cola, the market encourages buyers and sellers to come together and spread some festive joy.

Cost to participate is only $25 per vendor (must bring own tent and tables).