A small craft warning will be in effect for the Cayman Islands starting Sunday night, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service 10am update. A marine warning is expected for Monday, 16 Nov.

Warnings Sunday

Small craft warning

Monday

Marine warning

“Fresh winds and rough seas will continue across the Cayman area as Hurricane Iota strengthens south of Jamaica and is expected to continue to move towards the west,” according to the NWS. “Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area, which are moving towards the southwest.

“The storm poses no immediate threat to the Cayman Islands.”

The NWS forecast for Sunday night calls for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to fall to the mid-70’s. Winds will be northeast 17 to 23 miles per hour. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet with swells affecting the southeast coasts.

Wave heights are expected to be 7 to 9 feet on Monday.

Forecasters say Hurricane Iota is expected to strengthen into a major Category 4 hurricane within the next 24 hours as it approaches Central America.

As of 1pm Sunday, Iota was 170 miles east of Isla de Providencia, Colombia.

Iota developed into a Category 1 hurricane overnight and is currently producing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Iota is currently maintaining a west-northwesterly trajectory and is travelling at 9 mph.

A storm projection path released by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, shows Iota making landfall at 7am Monday as an expected Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters predict that Iota will travel directly over the border of Honduras and Nicaragua over a four-day period.

“Potentially catastrophic winds and a life-threatening storm surge are expected along portions of the coast of northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras where a hurricane warning is in effect,” reads an NHC weather bulletin.

Iota is expected to worsen conditions in parts of Honduras and Nicaragua that were ravaged by Hurricane Eta, a major hurricane that caused deadly flash floods and landslides.

Iota has developed into the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. If it does develop into a Category 3, or stronger, it will become the sixth major hurricane of the season – one more than predicted by the NHC and Colorado State University.

Iota’s development continues to cement the 2020 hurricane season as the most active in recorded history.

Tropical Depression Theta

In the northern Atlantic Ocean, the remnants of Tropical Storm Theta continues to disintegrate. Now a tropical depression, Theta continues to weaken as it travels over the Merida Islands. As of 11am Sunday, Theta was producing maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, nine shy of a tropical storm. Theta was travelling in a northerly direction at 2 mph.

A storm prediction path released by the NHC shows Theta dissipating by noon Tuesday.

Neither Hurricane Iota nor Tropical Depression Theta pose any threat to the Cayman Islands.

The 2020 season now holds the record for the most active with 31 recorded depressions. The previous record was set in 2005 with 30 depressions. The 2020 season also holds the record for the most storms, which currently stands at 30. The previous record was also set in 2005 with 28 named storms.