Iota expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday

Forecasters are predicting Tropical Storm Iota may develop into a category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall in Central America on Monday.

As of 1pm Saturday, 14 Nov., Iota was producing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and was located less than 100 miles off the coast of Colombia. The storm is currently travelling in a westerly direction at 5 mph.

A weather bulletin issued by the National Hurricane Centre, in Miami, Florida, calls for “dangerous winds, storm surges and rainfall” across portions of Nicaragua and Honduras as of Monday 16 Nov.

“Hurricane watches will likely be issued for [these areas] later today,” reads the bulletin in part.

Iota is expected to travel across the Latin American countries over a four-day period, and forecasters fear it will worsen the conditions caused by Hurricane Eta, which brought deadly floods and landslides.

“Through Thursday, heavy rainfall from Iota will likely lead to life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding across portions of northern Colombia and Central America,” reads the bulletin. “Flooding and mudslides in Honduras and Nicaragua could be exacerbated by Hurricane Eta’s recent effects there, resulting in significant impacts.”

Further east in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Theta, continues to brew.

As of 1pm, Theta was producing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was located less than 100 miles southwest of the Madeira Islands in the Eastern Atlantic. Theta is currently travelling at 8 mph in an east-northeasterly direction and is excepted to make landfall in the Madeira Islands later today.

The NHC has not released any weather bulletins on Theta, since 6pm Friday 13 Nov. However their latest synopsis which was issued at 1pm today indicates that Theta is expected to continue to deteriorate into a low tropical remnant.

Neither of Iota nor Theta pose any threat to the Cayman Islands.