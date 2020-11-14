The Cayman Islands Astronomical Society is inviting members of the public to come along to an evening of stargazing from 7pm on Thursday, 19 Nov. at Pedro St. James.

As well as spotting celestial bodies through an array of telescopes, attendees will have a chance to get a taste of Cuba that night, as the event coincides with the ‘Savannah Club’ Cuban night at the restaurant on site.

The Astronomical Society’s Tiyen Miller described what sky watchers are likely to see.

“In the west, there will be a great cluster of things to look at – Jupiter, Saturn and the moon, all close together,” he said. “Almost overhead will be the planet Mars, which is going to be really bright and really red. Also almost overhead is the galaxy Andromeda, which is so far away, but we’ll have a chance to see it.

“In the east, we’ll see the Pleiades, which is a wonderful bunch of stars, like jewels in the sky, and it will be followed by Aldebaran, which is the eye of the bull Taurus and which also means ‘the follower’.”

The event will be cancelled if there is more than 50% cloud cover and those wishing to attend are advised to check the club’s Facebook events page for the latest updates.

All are welcome and the event is free.