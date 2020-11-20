Thieves steal battery from Humane Society van

Thieves have again struck at the Cayman Islands Humane Society, this time making off with the battery in a van used by the shelter to rescue and transport sick animals.

“I drove the van on Tuesday to pick up some medical supplies from the vet and then parked it in the middle of the parking lot up front,” said Jason Jairam, the shelter manager. “When my coworker tried to start the van yesterday (Wednesday) it wouldn’t start.”

Jairam said when they opened the hood, they discovered the $300 battery had been stolen. In addition, connections were damaged during the theft and a mechanic is needed to check those, Jairam said.

“It’s disheartening to think that someone would be so cruel and stoop so low, as to steal from animals,” said Jairam. “I’ve been working here for 16 years and I haven’t seen anything like this.”

The Humane Society has received offers to buy a new battery and will be looking into purchasing one once the wiring has been repaired. Although the shelter has CCTV, it was malfunctioning at the time of the theft. Jairam said the Humane Society has reported the matter to the police.