Christine Rowlands: A career in diplomacy

Head of the Governor’s Office, Christine Rowlands, began her posting to the Cayman Islands in August for what is expected to be a four-year appointment. She took time out of her busy schedule to tell journalist Catherine MacGillivray about her career as a diplomat.

Can you give an outline of your responsibilities?

The team that I lead provides policy and operational support to the Governor in upholding his constitutional responsibilities regarding the security and good governance of the Cayman Islands. The role involves a lot of liaison with many excellent colleagues in the Cayman Islands Government to understand their policy priorities and how they relate to the Governor’s responsibilities as well as working with UK ministries and specialist agencies which offer technical advice and expertise, where the Cayman Islands welcomes it. It is a partnership built on mutually supportive objectives and trust. It is a varied role, and every day is different.

Where was your most recent posting before coming to the Cayman Islands and what did it involve?

I was in charge of a major change programme across our three diplomatic missions in Brussels – our missions to NATO, the EU and Belgium. I was working to improve the corporate management of the missions whilst outsourcing some functions to other countries.

What inspired you to join the Foreign & Commonwealth Office?

(The name was changed in September 2020 to the Foreign, Commonwealth

& Development Office).

It was a happy accident. I attended a recruitment talk at my university and decided to apply. Until then I had never considered diplomacy. I was planning a career in science. I loved the sound of the adventurous life on offer and representing my country around the world really appealed.

How did you begin your career?

I spent a significant part of my first year learning German. For anyone who did not join with a modern languages degree, the department felt it worth upskilling us in French, German or Spanish. Naturally, my first overseas assignment was then Kathmandu!

What has been your professional path since then and your most recent role?

I have spent around 70% of my time overseas in nine countries. I am very much a generalist diplomat, having experience in many different areas of work, including foreign policy, strategic resource management, and working with vulnerable British citizens overseas. Most recently, I was the deputy head of the Latin America department in London. I led a team that worked with our embassies in the region to deliver the UK’s foreign policy priorities, provided advice to ministers and built constructive and supportive relationships with Latin American embassies in London.

What have been some of the most memorable moments along the way?

In the early part of my career, I served three years in Washington DC, during which time I arranged some very high-profile visits by members of the royal family and senior politicians. Flying on Concorde with Her Majesty the Queen, attending a reception on HMY Britannia in Miami harbour, and a clambake at the home of the Bush family in Maine with the British Prime Minister are some great memories from that time.

Have there been challenges for you, as a woman in the diplomatic service? If so, how have you overcome these obstacles?

The nomadic diplomatic life presents the same challenges to everyone, irrespective of gender: packing up and moving every few years, leaving behind friends and family and starting life afresh. But I knew what I was letting myself in for and it is that variety on offer that I really enjoy.

How have you balanced the demands of your family life with that of your job?

All that I can say is that I tried my best. It was hardest in the UK when full days were stretched at either end by long commutes into, and out of, London. The COVID pandemic has at least allowed us to show that remote working can be as productive as being in head office and I think it unlikely that the majority of staff will return to five days in London.

Which female leaders do you look to as role models?

I am not sure that I do, to be honest. I try and focus on my own role and doing it to the best of my ability. That said, I have been impressed by the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in recent years. She seems to have a great ability to connect with all her people and speak honestly to them.

What advice do you have for women either seeking to forge a career in government/diplomatic relations, or pursue their dreams in business?

Get the best education you can and have a plan. My husband taught me the value of strategy in career terms and, until I met him, I never really thought about it. So, visualise your ultimate goal and work out what you need to do to get there.

What are your top three tips for remaining calm and positive in the face of adversity? This is particularly important as we continue to experience the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don’t try and do everything yourself. Build, or be part of, a good and supportive team. Find a way to relax and take your mind off the difficulties you are facing. Remember that things will improve, and plan for the future.

In your down time what activities do you enjoy?

I love walking, wildlife and golf.

What is your impression of the Cayman Islands so far, and, aside from working in the Governor’s Office, what is on your bucket list to do during this posting?

My first impression is how welcoming and friendly the Caymanian people have been. I am keen to enjoy the fabulous beaches and, once they can visit, show my family what a lovely place this is. I would also love to see wild turtles hatch and spot a blue iguana or two.