Johnson reiterates UK commitment to Overseas Territories

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday reiterated Britain’s support for its Overseas Territories as he addressed the UK Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council.

“Do not forget that the UK is absolutely committed to you, to your futures and to our partnership,” he told Overseas Territories leaders, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

Usually the JMC meeting, which provides a forum discussion on political and constitutional issues between the UK government and respective Overseas Territories governments, is held in London.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, this year’s meeting is being conducted virtually.

Johnson, according to the statement, set out the UK’s “unwavering commitment” to supporting the Overseas Territories as they deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, Johnson, in a statement in the UK parliament, announced that Britain has ordered more than 350 million doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which he said will also be shared with Overseas Territories.

Johnson, in the statement on his administration’s COVID-19 winter plan, said the vaccine “developed with astonishing speed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is now one of three capable of delivering a period of immunity”.

In his address to Overseas Territories leaders Tuesday, Johnson reiterated the need to consider green initiatives as part of the rebuilding of economies impacted by COVID-19.

“As we go forward and recover from this pandemic, we want to make sure that we build back greener and that we look after island economies that are so vulnerable to climate change,” he said.

McLaughlin tweeted from his official Twitter account, “We discussed how our countries’ economies have fared during the COVID-19 pandemic and heard an update on Britain’s exit from the European Union.”

In the first session of the UK and Joint Ministerial Council Monday, McLaughlin also tweeted that topics ranged from the COVID-19 to constitutional reforms to border-security challenges.

The Joint Ministerial Council will conclude on Thursday.