Another traveller tests positive for COVID-19

One new confirmed COVID-19 case has been found out of 481 tests conducted since Monday, 23 Nov., reported Medical Officer of Health Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, according to Government Information Services.

The individual, a traveller who is asymptomatic, tested positive following routine screening and will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

To date there have been 266 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 249 recovered, and two deaths. Of the 15 current active cases, only one is symptomatic.

Since the pandemic began, Cayman has conducted 51,776 tests.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the medical officer of health, is 832.