Woman 3 times over drink-drive limit absconds

A woman who was found to be three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit following a car crash on West Bay Road escaped from police custody on Sunday, but turned herself in the next day.

Police on Monday arrested the 47-year-old woman, of West Bay, on suspicion of driving while impaired, careless driving and escaping lawful custody.

In a statement, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said its officers had responded to a report of a collision between a white Ford Escape and a green Toyota RAV 4 on West Bay Road, near Snooze Lane in George Town, shortly before 6:30pm on Sunday.

After speaking to both drivers, the officers had reason to suspect they had been drinking, and conducted road-side breath tests.

The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old man of Bodden Town, had a reading of 0.174%, while the female driver of the Toyota had a reading of 0.320%. The legal limit in Cayman is 0.1%. Both drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The woman was placed in the police vehicle, which then accompanied an ambulance carrying the driver of the Ford to the Cayman Islands Hospital for treatment after he complained of feeling pain.

At the hospital, the woman absconded from the police car .

When she turned herself in to police on Monday, she was again arrested.

Police said both drivers have been bailed as investigations continue.

“The RCIPS is taking this opportunity to urge the public not to drink and drive, but instead to make a plan for transportation if you decide to drink. If arrested and convicted for DUI, you will lose your license for a minimum of 12 months, in addition to paying a fine,” police said in a statement.