For Tiffany Conolly, art is a way to celebrate her Caymanian heritage and promote the Cayman Islands.

She also finds it therapeutic.

“My art always reflects my emotions as I use it as a way to cope with, and manage, my feelings,” she says. “Through life, we all experience the crazy ups and downs that mould our daily lives. My emotions and feelings knit themselves together to create unique, one-of-a-kind pieces.”

That includes reimagining old furniture and household items, such as coffee and end tables, to create fresh, new designs.

“I have always enjoyed using my hands and making new out of the old,” she says.

The process involves removing old paint or wood-stain from the coffee tables before applying the first layer of paint and then resin. Pigments and colourants are added before it hardens into a glass-like finish.

Tiffany also does custom pieces such as serving trays, coasters, placemats and

wall art.

The 22-year-old West Bay native launched her home-based venture, Peace of Paradise, in January 2020.

Cayman’s sparkling sand and sea figures prominently in her work.

“When I was away for school, I consistently longed for, other than my family, the white sandy beaches and our clear blue waters,” she says. “My mind often wandered on ways I could bring that with me. Now that I have, I wish to share it

with others.

“I have always been interested in promoting the Cayman Islands through art.”

Childhood passion

Art has been a passion for Tiffany since childhood.

“From an early age, I was either drawing or creating things out of little-to-nothing,” she says. “My first real experience with art was in Year 7 at John Gray, we were learning how to draw the human eye, and I’m not exactly sure what happened at that moment, but I haven’t stopped drawing since. It felt natural. It felt right.”

She pursued her passion overseas at Havergal College in Toronto, spending three years focusing on art and psychology, taking additional classes in child development and gerontology.

My dream and hope are to open an art therapy studio in the Cayman Islands so that young adults can express their feelings and emotions through art as I was able to,” she says. “I strongly support foundations such as the Alex Panton Foundation and all the work they are doing to support youth and mental illness in the Cayman Islands.”

Tiffany notes art helped her to cope with depression, and work through her thoughts and feelings. Many of her previous works featured choppy seas but now they focus on calm waters.

“When I was able to put these feelings into art, I was able to find so much more meaning to art, and a calming wave of clarity washed over me,” she says.

Tiffany is always looking to expand her artistic portfolio and is now turning to the past for inspiration.

“I’ve been visiting all the districts and history books in search of new ideas,” she says. “I’ve found that our history is slowly being replaced, and never had time to be embraced. I hope to show the beauty in the new by embracing the old in my next creations.”

Originally published in InsideOut magazine, Issue 38, Fall Winter 2020.