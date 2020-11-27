Man who jumped off suspected drug boat believed dead

The operation to try to locate a man who jumped overboard after police intercepted a suspected drug boat became a search-and-recovery mission Thursday, rather than search and rescue, as hopes faded that the man may be found alive.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard continued their air and sea search efforts Thursday and today to try to find the man who jumped overboard on Tuesday, off the coast of East End.

“Due to the elapsed time over the past 30 hours, rough sea conditions, sea current patterns and water temperature being experienced across the Cayman Islands, unfortunately the search and rescue operation has transitioned into a search and recovery operation as of [Thursday morning],” the RCIPS said in a release.

The Office of the Ombudsman is overseeing matters in the investigation “potentially involving the serious harm of a member of the public who had been in recent contact with the RCIPS”, the release noted.

Police said others from the vessel remained in custody Thursday and have been tested for COVID-19, with negative results.

The investigation into the importation of the drugs continues, the RCIPS said.