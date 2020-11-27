From Monday, 30 Nov., a free, hop-on, hop-off shuttle bus service will operate in George Town.

The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure and the George Town Revitalisation Project announced this week that they would be launching the new shuttle service as part of efforts to reduce traffic in and around central George Town while cutting carbon emissions caused by vehicles.

The service will run daily on two continuous loops from Monday to Friday between 8am and 6pm.

“The service aims to reduce the number of cars making short trips in and around the centre of George Town, while addressing traffic and parking issues in the town. Those targeted include individuals who work in, or visit the central George Town area either for business or general errands,” a press release announcing the launch of the service said.

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew said in the release, “We look forward to providing this shuttle service which will have a number of short and long term benefits for the residents of Grand Cayman. It will assist many of our residents, particularly our older persons who often struggle to get around George Town.

“In the longer term, we hope that the shuttle service will support Cayman’s energy efficiency goals, through a reduction in emissions. If the shuttle service proves to be successful, we aim to expand the service and make it a permanent fixture for Grand Cayman.”

The ministry’s Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine said in the release that the service will make getting around central George Town much easier and economical.

“When devising the service, we wanted to ensure we that helped the tourism sector, which is still suffering as a result of the pandemic,” she said. “Therefore, we have made use of existing tour buses to support those in the tourism industry who are unemployed. The spacious, air-conditioned buses will mean a comfortable and stress-free journey for passengers carrying out their daily errands.

“As the initiative develops and the tourism industry returns to its former activity, the tour buses will be replaced with electric buses, to further reduce emissions and stay true to the energy efficiency goals of the initiative.”

George Town Manager Colin Lumsden added that, as well as providing the free shuttle service to make moving around George Town easier, work was also continuing on the design and development of the town’s existing infrastructure, which “includes new road redesigns and upgrades along with a focus on the pedestrianising of the central business district”.

The George Town shuttle service route will have the following stops:

Route 1

Government Administration Building (GAB) – Elgin Avenue

Farmers’ Market – Huldah Avenue

Credit Union – Huldah Avenue

Pines – Pines Drive

Rear of Hospital – Pines Drive

Front of Cayman Islands Hospital – Health Service Authority

Atlantis – South Church Street

North Terminal – North Church Street

Court House – Fort Street

Sandbox – North Church Street

WORC – Mary Street

Elizabethan Square- Shedden Road

GAB – Elgin Avenue

Route 2

GAB – Elgin Avenue

First Caribbean – Shedden Road

WORC – Mary Street

Old Scotia Bank – Albert Panton Street

Anderson Square – Shedden Road

Guy Harvey’s – South Church Street

Front of Hospital – Health Services Authority

Back of Hospital – Pines Drive

Pines – Pines Drive

Credit Union – Huldah Avenue

Cayman National Bank – Elgin Avenue

GAB – Elgin Avenue

According to the release, the shuttles will be branded so that passengers can easily recognise them.

All passengers will be required to wear masks while on the buses.

Route maps and further information are available on the National Energy Policy website www.energy.gov.ky or via Facebook, Energy Cayman.