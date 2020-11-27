Elections Office extends opening hours

The Elections Office is extending its opening hours to give voters more time to register and collect voter IDs.

Starting Saturday, 28 Nov., the Elections Office will open every Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Also from this Saturday, elections officers will also be at Foster’s Countryside from 10am to 4pm to promote voter registration. Additional visits to Countryside will take place on 2, 5, 12 and 19 Dec.

And, from 2 Dec., the Elections Office will remain open until 7pm every Wednesday.

The 2021 general election will be held on 26 May.

Eligible Caymanians who have not yet registered to vote have until 4 Jan. 2021 to register. If they do not register before that date, they will not be able to vote in the May election.

Caymanians who are aged 17, who otherwise meet the voter eligibility requirements and will turn 18 on or before the date of the next election, are permitted to register to vote before their next birthday.