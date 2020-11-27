Winter NiCE work project launches next month

Unemployed Caymanians can sign up for the annual winter National Community Enhancement Project, known as NiCE, which will offer them up to two weeks of paid work in the run-up to Christmas.

The project, which will run from Monday, 7 Dec., to Friday, 18 Dec., is open to all out-of-work Caymanians and their spouses, ages 18 and over.

Registration will take place on Wednesday, 2 Dec., between 9am and noon, for first-time applicants only.

People who have previously taken part in a NiCE project do not need to register, but are invited to apply.

First time applicants

First-time applicants are required to bring their photo ID and voter ID card or a birth certificate, passport or Caymanian status certificate or stamp in a valid passport to show when registering. Spouses of Caymanians must bring photo ID and Residency with Employment Rights Certificate or a stamp in their passport that shows this.

Registration will be take place in the following locations:

West Bay – Church of Christ, Church Hall, Batabano Road

George Town – George Town Public Library

Bodden Town – Webster Memorial United Church, Church Hall

North Side – William Pouchie Memorial Church, Church Hall, and

East End – East End Civic Centre

Application forms are available at all district libraries, MLA Offices, the Needs Assessment Unit, the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman office, and the public reception at the Government Administration Building.

Returning applicants

Returning NiCE workers are advised to place their completed application form in the NiCE drop boxes at the district public libraries, WORC or the Government Administration Building.

Alternatively, they can email completed forms to [email protected] or WhatsApp them to 917-0153 by no later than noon on Wednesday, 2 Dec.