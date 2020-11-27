Border Control loses track of 14 Cuban migrants

The Customs and Border Control Service is trying to trace 14 Cuban migrants after the electronic monitoring devices they were wearing lost connection on Monday.

According to a press release, the Department of Public Safety Communications, which monitors the devices, alerted the CBC that it was no longer receiving signals from the equipment.

All 14 migrants were living in rental properties, the CBC said, adding that as a result of the loss of connection with the devices, the department was no longer able to verify their whereabouts.

Saying that the welfare and safety of the migrants was “of paramount concern”, the CBC is calling on the public to help find them.

“CBC is currently working with the necessary authorities and this remains an active investigation,” the release noted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-534-2546 or email [email protected].