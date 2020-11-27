Pirates Week swim attracts record crowd

A record 64 swimmers took part in this year’s Pirates Week 5K sea swim from Governor’s Beach.

The 40th annual swim was held on 21 Nov., and for the first time included 1K and 3K categories as well.

Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association director and sea swim coordinator Duke Sullivan said the addition of a 1K and 3K saw a 50% increase of participants over the previous year.

“It was a great event. By adding the extra 1K and 3K events, swimmers of all ages and skill level could participate. We look forward to continuing these swims in the future and including all three distances,” he said in a press release.

The top three places in the 5K were taken by Seven Mile Swimmers club members. Will Sellar took first place in the Overall Male section with a time of 1:11:33; Jasmine Lambert-Wragg was first Overall Female, finishing in 1:11:39; and Kathryn Lambert-Wragg was second Overall Female and third in the race, with a time of 1:15:52.

Will said in the release, “I was swimming as part of a pack at one point and people were knocking my feet, so I thought I could push myself a bit harder and swim ahead, it felt good to win.”

Jasmine said, “The current was slightly worse down the far end but other than that it was okay. The visibility increased as the swim went on. I was proud of the place I came and of my time”.

In the 3K race, Rasheed Lawrence of Special Olympics Cayman Islands came in first place with a time of 52:22, while Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Maria Westin and Coco McGrath finished in second and third place, with times of 53:30 and 53:34, respectively, with Seven Mile Swimmer’s Harper Barrowman third Overall Female with 53:40.

Seven Mile Swimmers’ Luke Dodson took first place in the 1K with a time of 19:18.

See full results here.